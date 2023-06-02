News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire man missing from his home in Southampton has been found

A 72-year-old who was missing from his home in Hampshire has now been found.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:24 BST

Jiushou Ouyang, who was last seen at 9am yesterday morning in his home in Southampton, has now been found.

The 72-year-old was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark jacket, dark blue trousers and grey and red shoes, and the police have confirmed that they have located the man.

To get in touch with the police, click the link.

