Hampshire man missing from his home in Southampton has been found
A 72-year-old who was missing from his home in Hampshire has now been found.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 07:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:24 BST
Jiushou Ouyang, who was last seen at 9am yesterday morning in his home in Southampton, has now been found.
The 72-year-old was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark jacket, dark blue trousers and grey and red shoes, and the police have confirmed that they have located the man.