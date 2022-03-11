Hampshire police arrest second man over the rape of woman, 18, in Southampton park

Officers to a report of a rape against an 18-year-old woman in Riverside Park on Tuesday evening.

Now police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of rape.

The man has been bailed with conditions until April 7 while enquiries continue, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Police received reports of the rape of an 18-year-old woman on Tuesday. Picture: Google Street View.

He said: ‘This follows the arrest of a 25-year-old Southampton man on Wednesday in connection with this incident.

‘He has been released without charge and with no further action to be taken against him.’

The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Officers have been carrying out patrols in the Riverside Park area since Tuesday and these will continue throughout today.

