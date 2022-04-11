Hampshire police called after altercation between two group of passengers breaks out on Wightlink ferry

POLICE have been called to deal with a row on aboard a Wightlink ferry between the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth earlier this evening.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 11th April 2022, 8:04 pm
Wightlink’s new flagship, ‘Victoria of Wight’, pictured leaving Portsmouth. Photo: Mindworks Marketing

A heated row between two groups of passengers forced the Wightlink ferry to return to the island at around 5.30pm this evening, according to reports.

Police were called and were waiting at the Fishbourne terminal as the boat returned to port.

All persons involved were removed from the vessel.

Wighlink ferries have seen 30 minute delays since the incident.

Further details have been requested from Hampshire Constabulary.