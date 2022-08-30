Hampshire police chase and arrest two suspects over stolen vehicle from Gosport seen in Southampton
A POLICE pursuit has ended with two suspects detained after a stolen vehicle was spotted in Southampton.
Posting on social media, an officer from Hampshire Constabulary said that the pursuit began in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Two suspects were detained after ‘excellent work’ from the Thames Valley, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Dog Section.
Most Popular
-
1
Victorious Festival 2022: Security captured taking people out of Portsmouth festival yesterday
-
2
Royal Navy says HMS Prince of Wales is being moved for further inspections to examine fault as she heads towards Stokes Bay
-
3
HMS Prince of Wales: Navy Lookout website suggests propeller fault to blame for 'mechanical issues'
-
4
Victorious Festival sees hour-long queues to board Park and Ride from Lakeside in Cosham as traffic misery hits the city
-
5
Victorious Festival 2022: 23 best crowd, group and family pictures at day 2 of Portsmouth festival
The officer said: ‘Cloned vehicle seen entering Southampton in the early hours, after a short pursuit and locating the vehicle parked up...led to (two) suspects detained nearby. Car key located and confirmed stolen from Gosport. Enquiries ongoing.’
Anyone with any information about the incident can contact the police using the crime reference number 44220352328.