Posting on social media, an officer from Hampshire Constabulary said that the pursuit began in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two suspects were detained after ‘excellent work’ from the Thames Valley, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Dog Section.

Police have detained two suspects over the theft of a vehicle from Gosport. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

The officer said: ‘Cloned vehicle seen entering Southampton in the early hours, after a short pursuit and locating the vehicle parked up...led to (two) suspects detained nearby. Car key located and confirmed stolen from Gosport. Enquiries ongoing.’