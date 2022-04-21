Hampshire police 'extremely concerned' about missing woman last seen in Totton

Hannah Leigh, 57, was last seen in Junction Road, Totton, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.
Police believe she may be in the Southampton area.
Read More
Officers and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and are now asking the public for their help in locating her, a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said via social media.
The post added: ‘She is described as: White, 5ft 6ins tall, large build, blue eyes, dyed blonde hair in a bob hairstyle (with) glasses.
‘She is likely to have a hot pink suitcase with her.
‘If you see her, or have any information that can help us find her, please call 999 or report online via our website quoting 44220156172.’