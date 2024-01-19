Terrence Richards, 44, was last seen around 10:05am on Monday, January 15, after leaving Royal South Hants Hospital. The police and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and they have been carrying out searches since he was reported missing.

The police are now appealing for any information about his whereabouts. He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, with short hair, of medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jogging bottoms and a green parker jacket with orange inner hood lining.