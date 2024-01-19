News you can trust since 1877
Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of man who was last seen leaving Royal South Hants Hospital

The police are 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of a man who was last seen leaving a Hampshire hospital earlier this week.

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Jan 2024, 07:26 GMT
Terrence Richards, 44, was last seen around 10:05am on Monday, January 15, after leaving Royal South Hants Hospital. The police and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and they have been carrying out searches since he was reported missing. 

The police are now appealing for any information about his whereabouts. He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, with short hair, of medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jogging bottoms and a green parker jacket with orange inner hood lining.

He was also wearing blue trainers. Terrence is still believed to be in Southampton, and is known to spend time in the city centre, St Mary's and Weston Shore areas. If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 999 quoting the reference 44240021405. 

