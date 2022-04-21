Hampshire police find body in search for missing Totton woman as her family are informed

POLICE have found a body in their search for a woman from Hampshire who vanished earlier this week.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 10:44 pm
Updated Friday, 22nd April 2022, 11:50 am

Hannah Leigh, 57, was last seen in Junction Road, Totton, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Now police have announced that they have found a body during the search, with a formal identification yet to take place.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth and Hampshire MPs react to vote to investigate Boris Johnson over Par...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police have found a body in the search for a missing woman from Totton. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers searching for missing person, Hannah Leigh from Totton, have found a body.

‘Formal identification has not yet taken place, but her next of kin have been informed.’