Hannah Leigh, 57, was last seen in Junction Road, Totton, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.
Now police have announced that they have found a body during the search, with a formal identification yet to take place.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers searching for missing person, Hannah Leigh from Totton, have found a body.
‘Formal identification has not yet taken place, but her next of kin have been informed.’