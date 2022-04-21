Hannah Leigh, 57, was last seen in Junction Road, Totton, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Now police have announced that they have found a body during the search, with a formal identification yet to take place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have found a body in the search for a missing woman from Totton. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers searching for missing person, Hannah Leigh from Totton, have found a body.