Hampshire police are growing increasingly concerned about the missing 12-year-old, who was last seen in Hedge End.

The girl, whose name has been given as Faith, was last seen at approximately 6.30am on Thursday at Hedge End Train Station.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen her to make contact with the police force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Faith is described as: mixed race, 5ft 2in, medium build, brown curly hair, worn in a bun this morning

‘Faith was last seen wearing black/dark grey leggings, a black hoody, black trainers, a black fur coat and she had a black handbag with her.

‘Faith is believed to be in Portsmouth, however she also has links to London, Great Yarmouth and Birmingham.’

Advertisement Hide Ad