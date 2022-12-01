Hampshire police 'increasingly concerned' for missing Hedge End girl, 12, who may be in Portsmouth
POLICE are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in Hedge End and is believed to be in Portsmouth.
The girl, whose name has been given as Faith, was last seen at approximately 6.30am on Thursday at Hedge End Train Station.
Officers are asking anyone who has seen her to make contact with the police force.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Faith is described as: mixed race, 5ft 2in, medium build, brown curly hair, worn in a bun this morning
‘Faith was last seen wearing black/dark grey leggings, a black hoody, black trainers, a black fur coat and she had a black handbag with her.
‘Faith is believed to be in Portsmouth, however she also has links to London, Great Yarmouth and Birmingham.’
Anyone that has seen Faith, or has information about her whereabouts that they believe could assist police enquiries, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 44220486523.