Hampshire police launch appeal after Basingstoke teenager Lyla, 13, reported missing
A TEENAGER in Hampshire has been missing since before Christmas, according to police.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has put out an appeal for 13-year-old Lyla, who went missing in Basingstoke last week. The teenager was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, December 21.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘Since she was reported missing, officers have been conducting several enquiries to find her. Both we and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and we are now turning to the public for your help.
‘Lyla is described as mixed race, 5ft 6in and medium build, with long brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and grey jogging bottoms, and was carrying a Sports Direct bag for life.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or those who see her in person, are urged to call 999 immediately, quoting the reference number 44220512908.