Hampshire Constabulary have increased patrols to crack down on speeding motorists.

Roads policing officers will be increasing patrols to target speeding motorists for two weeks – until October 30 – as part of a National Police Chiefs Council Speeding Campaign.

Officers will be focusing on high-risk routes across the county, as well as enforcement across the rest of the roads.

In 2021 across Hampshire and Thames Valley, there were 1,401 collisions where people were either killed or seriously injured across Hampshire and Thames Valley – with speeding or excess speed contributing to more than one in ten crashes.

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘The vast majority of motorists comply with speed limits and drive safely according to the conditions, protecting themselves and other road users.

‘However, there are a minority who do not and drive too fast for the conditions, gambling with the lives of themselves and all other motorists.

‘Speed is one of the ‘Fatal Four’ – the main causes of casualties on our roads along with impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelts.

‘Even slightly exceeding the speed limit can have devastating consequences. Every year far too many families are left suffering after deaths and life-changing injuries on our roads.

‘Keeping to the speed limits and driving to the conditions around you will save lives. This is the responsibility of all road users.’