Officer were called at 12.21pm on Sunday afternoon to Langhorn Road, Southampton, following reports a 19-year-old man had been seriously assaulted.

He was taken to hospital with a puncture wound to the chest, where he was pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the suspected murder of a teenager in Southampton.

As part of police enquiries, a 46-year-old man from Bursledon was arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender, while a 20-year-old man from Bursledon was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have also arrested on suspicion of murder a 20 year-old man from Hamble, a 23-year-old from Eastleigh, and a 35-year-old from Lambeth.

They remain in police custody at this time as enquiries continue, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

There are also further police activity at an address on Le Marechal Avenue in Southampton and an address on Westfield Road in Hamble whilst officers carry out further enquiries.

Det Chief Insp Danielle Daltrey said: ‘Firstly, I would like to express my condolences to the family of the man who has died.

‘We take all incidents of serious violence in Southampton incredibly seriously and right now, officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

‘The investigation is in an early stage, but at this time, we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public.

‘We are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

‘Did you see what happened, or notice anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time?

‘Do you know who was involved? Do you have dash cam, CCTV, ring doorbell or mobile phone footage of the incident?

‘If you live in the area and have concerns, please speak to one of our officers or you are welcome to call us.’