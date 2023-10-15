News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police officers complete Great South Run in riot gear and raise £2,000 for charity Sophie's Legacy

“Cops and robbers” were among the many runners in this year’s Great South Run as a Hampshire police contingent donned full riot gear.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Oct 2023, 18:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 18:12 BST
Spencer Wragg was one of a group of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers who ran in the protective kit – including a helmet and bright yellow shield – on behalf of Fareham-based charity Sophie’s Legacy. The organisation is dedicated to Sophie Fairall – a little girl from Stubbington who died in 2021 with a rare type of cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma – and aims to improve conditions for children staying in hospital and their families.

Spencer said: “We’re running this all in our own time on behalf of Sophie’s Legacy. We’ve raised over £2,000. We’re also running in memory of a colleague who died only a few months ago sadly.”

Pictured is: The Hampshire police fundraising team. Picture: Keith WoodlandPictured is: The Hampshire police fundraising team. Picture: Keith Woodland
Pictured is: The Hampshire police fundraising team. Picture: Keith Woodland
The group carried a “thin blue line” stone in memory of inspector Griff Barnes who died earlier this year. In his memory, friends and loved ones have rallied to send decorated pebbles around the world to places Griff never got the chance to go to. The effort is documented on the Griff’s Last Adventure Facebook page.

The team were also joined by a “robber” wearing a hat, mask and striped top.

Speaking ahead of the gruelling challenge, Spencer added: “It’s my fifth time running in this kit. It’s a really hot day but it’s such a worthwhile charity and a great event. We know it will be tough, we know it will be hot but it’s always a great event and always well received.”

You can support the team’s Sophie’s Legacy fundraiser here.