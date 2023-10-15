Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spencer Wragg was one of a group of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers who ran in the protective kit – including a helmet and bright yellow shield – on behalf of Fareham-based charity Sophie’s Legacy. The organisation is dedicated to Sophie Fairall – a little girl from Stubbington who died in 2021 with a rare type of cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma – and aims to improve conditions for children staying in hospital and their families.

NOW READ: Portsmouth firefighter to take on the race for the first time in his full kit

Spencer said: “We’re running this all in our own time on behalf of Sophie’s Legacy. We’ve raised over £2,000. We’re also running in memory of a colleague who died only a few months ago sadly.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is: The Hampshire police fundraising team. Picture: Keith Woodland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group carried a “thin blue line” stone in memory of inspector Griff Barnes who died earlier this year. In his memory, friends and loved ones have rallied to send decorated pebbles around the world to places Griff never got the chance to go to. The effort is documented on the Griff’s Last Adventure Facebook page.

The team were also joined by a “robber” wearing a hat, mask and striped top.