Hampshire police thank public after locating pensioner who went missing from Crux Easton near Basingstoke

POLICE have thanked the public for their helping in searching for a missing man from Crux Easton who has now been found.

By Richard Lemmer
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 9:49 am
Updated Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 3:50 pm

Richard Langford-Holt, 65, had last been seen at his home address at 8.50pm on Friday at his home address in the hamlet north west of Basingstoke.

Hampshire Constabulary have now found the pensioner and thanked the public for their support with the missing person appeal.

Police have found a previously missing person and thanked the public for their help in the search. Picture: Ian Hargreaves
