Hampshire police thank public for helping in locating previously missing Hedge End girl
POLICE have located a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Hedge End yesterday.
The girl, whose name has been given as Faith, was had last been seen at approximately 6.30am on Thursday at Hedge End Train Station, leading to a police appeal at around 7pm last night.
Now officers say they have located the missing youngester.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are pleased to say that Faith has been located overnight. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’