Hampshire police thank public for helping in locating previously missing Hedge End girl

POLICE have located a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Hedge End yesterday.

By Richard Lemmer
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The girl, whose name has been given as Faith, was had last been seen at approximately 6.30am on Thursday at Hedge End Train Station, leading to a police appeal at around 7pm last night.

Now officers say they have located the missing youngester.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are pleased to say that Faith has been located overnight. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’

Police report they have located a previously missing 12-year-old girl. Picture: Habibur Rahman