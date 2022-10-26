Hampshire police warn of a spate of courier and 'police' fraud causing 'significant' harm

Police officers have called on residents to remain vigilant of scammers after residents' financial details.

Victims have been visited by fraudster, who claim victims’ account have been subject to fraudulent activity or are in danger of being closed – and then request the victim assist them with the ongoing investigation.

Fraudsters then collect the person’s bank or computer details, or telling the individual to withdraw money from a cash machine.

Officers received three reports of potential courier fraud incidents in the Southampton area on Tuesday.

A woman in her 60s from Southampton, a woman in her 60s from Hythe, and a man from Hythe, all received phone calls from someone claiming to be a police officer from Hammersmith Police Station in London.

They were asked to provide information about their financial accounts – but they believed it was a fraudulent phone call and put the phone down with no information was given.

Officers are investigating these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.

Acting Detective Inspector Marcus Mills, from the Economic Crime Unit, said: ‘We know that offences of this nature can have a significant impact on victims, both emotionally and financially – as they come to terms with the financial losses after falling victim to a scam.

‘Thankfully the people who reported the incidents to us yesterday realised the calls related to a potential fraud and hung up before giving any information.

‘We do not want anyone to fall victim to these scammers and we are taking these steps to inform residents of courier fraud; so that they are aware of this type of contact and can avoid becoming a victim.

‘If anyone receives a call of this nature, they should not engage with the caller and hang up.

‘We are wholly committed to investigating offences of this nature and will take steps to identify and bring those individuals responsible to justice.’

