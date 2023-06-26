News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire resident demands the right to eat birds and hedgehogs in garden to cope with cost of living

An anonymous Hampshire resident has demanded the right to eat birds and hedgehogs if they are in their garden.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:14 BST

In a Facebook post on Winchester Rants, an anonymous member published a post regarding the right to be able to kill wildlife in their garden in order to cope with the cost of living crisis.

The post said: ‘Huge freaking rant. If wild birds/ hedgehogs are in my garden they are on my property – I have the right to hunt them and make use of the meat for stews.

‘My neighbour is upset about this but it’s my land, my garden – I’d understand if I went out to actively find them, but don’t out bait down or nothing, just a few seeds.’

Hampshire resident demands the right to be able to eat hedgehogs and birds amid the cost of living.Hampshire resident demands the right to be able to eat hedgehogs and birds amid the cost of living.
Under The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 Schedule 6 it states that people are prohibited from killing or capturing animals unless they are suffering or need to be rehabilitated.

