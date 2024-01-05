A teacher at an infant school in Hampshire has been banned from teaching indefinitely after failing to take action when a pupil disclosed being touched inappropriately.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on, or around November 21 and a witness was discussing ‘the pants rule’ which is when a pupil said that someone/ people touched her ‘private parts and it hurts.’ Despite the teacher being present, they denied hearing the disclosure in full. The teacher did not disclose the information that had been expressed during circle time and no action was taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A week later, during a safeguarding training session, the witness of the disclosure asked a member of staff within the school whether any action had been taken regarding what the teacher was told and the witness was told that they did not have any idea of what happened.

A Hampshire teacher has been banned from teaching after failing to report a safeguarding issue when a pupil disclosed they had been touch inappropriately.

The member of staff took immediate action regarding the pupil’s disclosure and the student was interviewed, where she told the staff that she had been touched more on more than one occasion and that it has hurt her. A witness also recalled that the pupil said that this has happened ‘hundreds of times’. The teacher was then dismissed for failing to follow the correct safeguarding procedure in respect of the pupil’s disclosure, placing them at risk of further harm.