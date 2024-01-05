Hampshire teacher banned from teaching indefinitely after not reporting pupil express being touched inappropriately
A teacher misconduct panel outlined that a teacher from Hampshire has been prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England. This decision was made following the teacher’s failure to take action after a pupil, during circle time, disclosed that they had been touched inappropriately.
The incident happened on, or around November 21 and a witness was discussing ‘the pants rule’ which is when a pupil said that someone/ people touched her ‘private parts and it hurts.’ Despite the teacher being present, they denied hearing the disclosure in full. The teacher did not disclose the information that had been expressed during circle time and no action was taken.
A week later, during a safeguarding training session, the witness of the disclosure asked a member of staff within the school whether any action had been taken regarding what the teacher was told and the witness was told that they did not have any idea of what happened.
The member of staff took immediate action regarding the pupil’s disclosure and the student was interviewed, where she told the staff that she had been touched more on more than one occasion and that it has hurt her. A witness also recalled that the pupil said that this has happened ‘hundreds of times’. The teacher was then dismissed for failing to follow the correct safeguarding procedure in respect of the pupil’s disclosure, placing them at risk of further harm.
The teacher has been found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute. They can apply for the prohibition order to be set aside, but not until December 19, 2025, 2 years from the date of this order at the earliest. This will not be an automatic right to have the prohibition order removed. For more information about a teacher misconduct panel, visit the government website. Click here for more information.