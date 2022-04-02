Calvin Da Fonte, a 19-year-old resident of Sandy Hill Close in Waltham Chase, admitted several charges of sexual activity with a child and making indecent images of a child at Portsmouth Crown Court in December last year.

The abuse of two girls under the age of 16 took place in the Whiteley, Warsash and Waltham Chase areas between July 2020 and May 2021.

Following his guilty pleas, Da Fonte – who was 18 years-old at the time of the offences – was remanded in custody and yesterday saw the teenager return to the Portsmouth court to be sentenced to five years in prison.

Calvin Da Fonte, from Fareham, has been jailed for five years over the abuse of two girls. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Da Fonte initially tried to deny the offences when questioned by police, even though he knew the girls ages and that his ‘deplorable actions’ were wrong, according to Detective Constable Samantha Brown, from Hampshire Constabulary’s specialist Operation Amberstone team.

The police detective said: ‘Da Fonte groomed, manipulated and abused these young girls for his own gratification.

‘These girls should have never experienced what they did, and I want to commend their courage for reporting this to police.

‘It is because of their bravery that Da Fonte is now behind bars, where he cannot harm another child.’

DC Brown added: ‘Our officers work hard to identify perpetrators of this type of behaviour, and we want to encourage anyone who has been affected by sexual abuse to please talk to someone about it. Whether this be someone you trust, the police, or a support service. Help is out there.’

If you have been affected by sexual abuse, you can report this confidentially to the police on 101.

