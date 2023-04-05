News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: A30 London Road partially closed by police due to incident

Delays are expected on a major Hampshire road following an incident.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 09:39 BST

The police have closed of a section of the A30 in London Road, between Hartley Whitney and Odiham, and are currently dealing with an incident on the A30/B3016. Drivers are advised to try to avoid the area if it is possible.

On a Facebook post police said: ‘If you’re currently stuck in traffic, please be patient. We’ll get things moving again as soon as we possibly can. Thank you.’

More to follow.

