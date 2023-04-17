Hampshire traffic: Heavy delays on M27 and A27 after incident and diesel spillage
Heavy delays remain on the M27 and the A27 following a road traffic incident and diesel spillage.
The M27 at Junction 12 was closed off this morning following a diesel spillage, which has caused a lot of traffic delays.
To add further delays there was also a road traffic incident, the extent of which is currently unknown, and although the roads affected have both been cleared there are heavy delays across the major roads.
Delays are approximately 20 minutes southbound A3(M) and westbound on the A27, which has had a knock on affect for the surrounding areas.