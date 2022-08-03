The M3 at Frimley will be shut to allow emergency work to take place on the motorway between junction 4 and junction 3

The northbound M3 will be closed all weekend from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.

Parts of the M3 will be closed this week. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

To facilitate the closure at junction 4, the northbound M3 will also be closed overnight between junction 5 in Hook and junction 3 from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

There will also be closure at the same times on Sunday night to remove the traffic management.

A diversion will be in place via the A30 London Road.