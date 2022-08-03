The M3 at Frimley will be shut to allow emergency work to take place on the motorway between junction 4 and junction 3
The northbound M3 will be closed all weekend from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.
To facilitate the closure at junction 4, the northbound M3 will also be closed overnight between junction 5 in Hook and junction 3 from 9pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.
There will also be closure at the same times on Sunday night to remove the traffic management.
A diversion will be in place via the A30 London Road.
Drivers should either avoid this area or use alternative routes if possible. However, motorists will still be able to use the exit the M3 at junction 4, join the M3 at junction 4 and travel southbound join the M3 at junction 3.