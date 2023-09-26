News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: One lane shut on Marketway, Portsmouth, as council public transport improvement scheme work gets underway

Motorists in Portsmouth will face disruption this week as one lane of a major road is closed as part of a project to update the city’s public transport routes.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Sep 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Traffic will be affected on Marketway, Landport, from Tuesday, September 26 as it will be restricted to one lane while work is underway. The move comes as part of the a Portsmouth City Council scheme which promises quicker travel times for passengers and will see the creation of a new bus route from the city centre.

It is hoped that both lanes will be open again by the end of the week.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane on Marketway, Landport.Traffic will be restricted to one lane on Marketway, Landport.
On social media, a council spokesperson said: “From Tuesday, Marketway will be down to one lane of traffic while our contractors are carrying out works. However, we will do everything we can to keep both lanes open when it is safe to do so at peak times, with the aim of having two lanes open again for the weekend."

The project, funded by the Transforming Cities Fund, also includes measures aimed at improving the safety of pedestrians and cyclists in the area.

