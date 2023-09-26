Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic will be affected on Marketway, Landport, from Tuesday, September 26 as it will be restricted to one lane while work is underway. The move comes as part of the a Portsmouth City Council scheme which promises quicker travel times for passengers and will see the creation of a new bus route from the city centre.

It is hoped that both lanes will be open again by the end of the week.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane on Marketway, Landport.

On social media, a council spokesperson said: “From Tuesday, Marketway will be down to one lane of traffic while our contractors are carrying out works. However, we will do everything we can to keep both lanes open when it is safe to do so at peak times, with the aim of having two lanes open again for the weekend."