A vet is warning dog owners to be extra careful on walks after two dogs became seriously ill from suspected mushroom poisoning.

Lisa Blackford is calling for owners to be aware of the dangers of pets eating wild mushrooms as many of them are poisonous and can cause kidney and liver failure. This is after two three-year-old Spaniel crosses, Marley and Epsi, were treated following a walk on Petersfield Heath where toxic earth ball mushrooms are present. The dogs’ owner, Sam Gowans, rushed them to the vets with symptoms of vomiting, drooling and diarrhoea.

Lisa, of St Peter’s Vets in Petersfield, is hoping that by raising awareness, they can prevent further dog owners finding themselves in the same situation. She said: “Prevention is always better than cure, so try and avoid your dog picking up anything out on a walk, especially as if it can be potentially harmful to them. Mushrooms and fungi may be more common this year in woods and on heathland because of the warm, damp weather and, like Marley and Epsi, some dogs may be tempted to eat them.”

A fully recovered Epsi and Marley pose for a photo with vet Lisa Blackford (left) and veterinary nurse Courtney Line. The two dogs were rushed to the vets following a suspected mushroom poisoning.

At the time, Sam and her husband Sonny were unaware that their dogs had eaten anything, but on returning to Petersfield Heath they spotted the mushrooms, which look like potatoes and can sometimes release spores when touched. Sam echoed the vets warning when describing the ordeal she went through with her dogs.

She said: “I had no idea the dogs had eaten something on their walk, but then Marley started being poorly. The signs were very severe and it was quite frightening. He was very wobbly and was drooling like someone had turned a tap on. I’d been worried that I might lose them, but once they’d had treatment they were back to their normal selves very quickly.

"We have been back to the Heath since the dogs were ill because it’s their favourite place to go. I was a bit nervous at first, but I’m now extra vigilant and keep an even closer eye on the dogs than usual and we stay away from any areas where there are mushrooms.”