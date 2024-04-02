Hampshire village Beaulieu named among UK’s poshest - and has highest average property price
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Telegraph has compiled a list of the poshest 48 villages based on research by estate agents Savills. Beaulieu in the New Forest ranks in the esteemed list and boasts the highest average property price of around £1.5m. Itchenor, a village on Chichester Harbour, also comes among the most poshest villages.
The Telegraph said: “With exclusive research provided by Savills, Telegraph Money can reveal the most desirable villages, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.”
Referring to Beaulieu, the newspaper said: “The position and the aesthetics of Beaulieu make it the most expensive village in England, Wales and Scotland, according to the Savills research. It is chocolate-box pretty with a period high street boasting artisan stores, while being on the doorstep of both the New Forest and Buckler's Hard.”
Frances McDonald, director of research at Savills, said: "Our latest research indicates that proximity to a train station, place of work and family has become much more important for those searching for a new home – particularly as individuals are more likely to be commuting to the office multiple times a week.
"While still important to some now, pandemic buyer wish lists favoured proximity to parks, shops, and local pubs and restaurants. Exactly what village characteristics are classed as essential will vary from buyer to buyer, but we know that access to education, attractive surroundings and connectivity is a decent definition of a ‘have it all’ village."
Here is the full list:
Studham, Bedfordshire
Sunningdale, Berkshire
Medmenham, Bucks
Hemingford Abbots, Cambs
The Alderleys, Cheshire
Rock, Cornwall
Brancepeth, County Durham
Staveley-in-Cartmel, Cumbria
Baslow and Bubnell, Derbyshire
South Pool, Devon
Abbotsbury, Dorset
Sutton upon Derwent, East Riding Yorks
Kingston-near-Lewes, East Sussex
Ramsden Bellhouse, Essex
Oddington, Gloucestershire
Haigh, Greater Manchester
Beaulieu, Hampshire
Bosbury, Herefordshire
Little Gaddesden, Hertfordshire
Fishbourne, Isle of Wight
Ightham, Kent
Wiswell, Lancashire
Newtown Linford, Leicestershire
Uffington, Lincolnshire
Hightown, Merseyside
Shirenewton, Monmouthshire
Burnham Market, Norfolk
Kirkby Overblow, North Yorkshire
Church with Chapel Brampton, Northamptonshire
Mitford, Northumberland
Stanton-on-the-Wolds, Nottinghamshire
Harpsden, Oxfordshire
Burley, Rutland
Cound, Shropshire
Wellow, Somerset
Cawthorne, South Yorkshire
Shenstone, Staffordshire
Kippen, Stirling and Falkirk
Walberswick, Suffolk
Shackleford, Surrey
Dinnington, Tyne and Wear
Llancarfan, Vale of Glamorgan
Whichford, Warwickshire
Barston, West Mids
West Itchenor, West Sussex
Scarcroft, West Yorks
Shalbourne, Wiltshire
Dodford with Grafton, Worcestershire
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.