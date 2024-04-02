Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An £8m house in Beaulieu

The Telegraph has compiled a list of the poshest 48 villages based on research by estate agents Savills. Beaulieu in the New Forest ranks in the esteemed list and boasts the highest average property price of around £1.5m. Itchenor, a village on Chichester Harbour, also comes among the most poshest villages.

The Telegraph said: “With exclusive research provided by Savills, Telegraph Money can reveal the most desirable villages, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.”

Referring to Beaulieu, the newspaper said: “The position and the aesthetics of Beaulieu make it the most expensive village in England, Wales and Scotland, according to the Savills research. It is chocolate-box pretty with a period high street boasting artisan stores, while being on the doorstep of both the New Forest and Buckler's Hard.”

Frances McDonald, director of research at Savills, said: "Our latest research indicates that proximity to a train station, place of work and family has become much more important for those searching for a new home – particularly as individuals are more likely to be commuting to the office multiple times a week.

"While still important to some now, pandemic buyer wish lists favoured proximity to parks, shops, and local pubs and restaurants. Exactly what village characteristics are classed as essential will vary from buyer to buyer, but we know that access to education, attractive surroundings and connectivity is a decent definition of a ‘have it all’ village."

Itchenor in West Sussex

