Hampshire village Beaulieu named among UK’s poshest - and has highest average property price

A Hampshire village has been named among the UK’s poshest villages - and has the highest average property price.
By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:35 BST
An £8m house in Beaulieu An £8m house in Beaulieu
The Telegraph has compiled a list of the poshest 48 villages based on research by estate agents Savills. Beaulieu in the New Forest ranks in the esteemed list and boasts the highest average property price of around £1.5m. Itchenor, a village on Chichester Harbour, also comes among the most poshest villages.

The Telegraph said: “With exclusive research provided by Savills, Telegraph Money can reveal the most desirable villages, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.”

Referring to Beaulieu, the newspaper said: “The position and the aesthetics of Beaulieu make it the most expensive village in England, Wales and Scotland, according to the Savills research. It is chocolate-box pretty with a period high street boasting artisan stores, while being on the doorstep of both the New Forest and Buckler's Hard.”

Frances McDonald, director of research at Savills, said: "Our latest research indicates that proximity to a train station, place of work and family has become much more important for those searching for a new home – particularly as individuals are more likely to be commuting to the office multiple times a week.

"While still important to some now, pandemic buyer wish lists favoured proximity to parks, shops, and local pubs and restaurants. Exactly what village characteristics are classed as essential will vary from buyer to buyer, but we know that access to education, attractive surroundings and connectivity is a decent definition of a ‘have it all’ village."

Itchenor in West Sussex Itchenor in West Sussex
Here is the full list:

  • Studham, Bedfordshire

  • Sunningdale, Berkshire 

  • Medmenham, Bucks 

  • Hemingford Abbots, Cambs

  • The Alderleys, Cheshire 

  • Rock, Cornwall 

  • Brancepeth, County Durham 

  • Staveley-in-Cartmel, Cumbria 

  • Baslow and Bubnell, Derbyshire 

  • South Pool, Devon

  • Abbotsbury, Dorset 

  • Sutton upon Derwent, East Riding Yorks 

  • Kingston-near-Lewes, East Sussex

  • Ramsden Bellhouse, Essex 

  • Oddington, Gloucestershire 

  • Haigh, Greater Manchester

  • Beaulieu, Hampshire 

  • Bosbury, Herefordshire 

  • Little Gaddesden, Hertfordshire 

  • Fishbourne, Isle of Wight 

  • Ightham, Kent 

  • Wiswell, Lancashire 

  • Newtown Linford, Leicestershire 

  • Uffington, Lincolnshire 

  • Hightown, Merseyside 

  • Shirenewton, Monmouthshire 

  • Burnham Market, Norfolk

  • Kirkby Overblow, North Yorkshire 

  • Church with Chapel Brampton, Northamptonshire 

  • Mitford, Northumberland 

  • Stanton-on-the-Wolds, Nottinghamshire 

  • Harpsden, Oxfordshire 

  • Burley, Rutland 

  • Cound, Shropshire 

  • Wellow, Somerset 

  • Cawthorne, South Yorkshire 

  • Shenstone, Staffordshire

  • Kippen, Stirling and Falkirk 

  • Walberswick, Suffolk 

  • Shackleford, Surrey 

  • Dinnington, Tyne and Wear

  • Llancarfan, Vale of Glamorgan 

  • Whichford, Warwickshire

  • Barston, West Mids 

  • West Itchenor, West Sussex 

  • Scarcroft, West Yorks

  • Shalbourne, Wiltshire 

  • Dodford with Grafton, Worcestershire

