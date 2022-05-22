Thousands of beacons are expected to light up the night sky on Thursday, June 2, kick-starting a bumper bank holiday weekend of celebrations across the nation to commemorate the 70th year of Her Majesty’s reign.

Now a safety plea has gone out from Dan Tasker, assistant director of operations at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

A beacon being lit to mark the Queen's diamond jubilee

He said: ‘We know that many people across our communities will be celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It promises to be a great and memorable occasion and we want everyone to have fun.

‘Registering your beacon with us in advance is easy and will allow our control operators to understand where fires are being lit in our area, helping to make sure genuine beacons are not mistaken for uncontrolled bonfires.’

Those involved in beacon lighting event should call the fire service on 023 8064 4000, or use the contact at hantsfire.gov.uk/contact-us

In particular, the fire service wants to know of the exact location of your beacon, plus the name and phone number of the organiser.

A detailed event guide can be downloaded by anyone planning to light a beacon: queensjubileebeacons.com

Beacons will be lit at 9.45pm.

Beacons should not be launched near buildings, trees, fences or any other structures, fire officials said, adding that no flammable liquid should be used to light the fires.