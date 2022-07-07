Hampshire police and crime commissioner Donna Jones says she is ‘shocked’ that Tracey Connelly, 40, has been freed from prison after a government bid to block her release was rejected.

In 2009, Connelly was jailed for a minimum of five years for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son, Peter, who was tortured and suffered more than 50 injuries.

The mother, freed for the first time in seven years, has ‘started a new life in a bail hostel’ according to The Sun.

Undated file handout photo issued by ITV News of Baby P. Tracey Connelly, the mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, released from prison after the Parole Board rejected a Government challenge against its ruling. Issue date: Thursday May 5, 2022. PA Photo.

Writing on Twitter, Donna Jones reacted to the news and said: ‘A broken back. 20 licence conditions. THIS is why the parole board is not fit for purpose. Shocked.’

Tracey Connelly will now be subject to 20 license conditions, including having to wear an electronic tag.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed her release from prison on Thursday.

In 2013, Connelly was released for two years before being jailed again in 2015 for breaching her license conditions and selling explicit photos of herself online.

Baby P received more than 60 visits from social workers, police officers and health professionals over the course of eight months.

Reviews show missed opportunities for officials to act to save Peter’s life.

Connelly’s partner Steven Barker was handed a minimum of 32 years for torturing Baby P to death.

His brother, Jason Owen received a six year jail sentence for allowing the toddler to die.