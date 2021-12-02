Six swimmers from the Coalie Crawlers successfully completed a fundraising 7.5km sea swim in support of the Fire Fighters Charity in September.

Now, they have presented a grand total of £781 to the charity to help it continue its work supporting members of the UK fire services community.

This year’s challenge was the fourth fundraising swim held by the swimming team from Emsworth’s the Coal Exchange pub in support of this charity.

The cheque was presented by the swimmers to Kerry James, fundraising manager of the Fire Fighters charity, on November 12.

She said: ‘A massive thank you to everyone involved in making the fourth year of the charity swim such a success.

‘These past 18 months have been challenging for everyone in so many ways and there is no doubt that this donation will go a long way in enabling us to continue to provide support to those in the fire community that need our help with mental, physical or social being needs.’

After swimming from Hayling Island Lifeboat Station down the estuary into the slipway next to Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club, each swimmer was greeted at the finish by staff of the Coal Exchange, family, friends, and Emsworth fire fighters.

All were awarded with a well-deserved medal.

The swimmers were supported by their own kayaker and a group safety boat, who gave up their time voluntarily.

Fundraising continued at the pub with a BBQ.

Food was donated by the Coal Exchange, and live music provided by Paul and Friends.

The next charity swim will be early September 2022.

