Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The high-profile event fell on the second day of the national commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70-year reign.

The 96-year-old Queen was absent, watching on television from Windsor Castle instead, after she suffered ‘discomfort’ following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Friday June 3, 2022.

It was the first time Harry and Meghan had been on full public view alongside the Windsors since they quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago.

Crowds cheered the pair as they arrived, with the couple smiling and waving, but both boos and cheers could be heard as they departed.

They processed through the nave of the church hand in hand, with a smiling Meghan, dressed in an elegant trench coat from the Dior Haute Couture spring-summer 2022 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, a Stephen Jones hat and wearing white gloves, while Harry bit his lip at times.

The duke, dressed in a morning suit, was wearing his Platinum Jubilee medal, along with his Golden and Diamond Jubilee and Afghanistan campaign decorations.

The Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Friday June 3, 2022.

Indicative of their new more-minor position within the royal family, they were sat in the second row from the front behind the Wessex family and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, with Harry next to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Meghan next to Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto.