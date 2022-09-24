Haslar Immigration Removal Centre in Gosport to reopen with 600 beds for foreign national offenders and failed asylum seekers
AN IMMIGRATION removal centre with 600 beds is to be opened in Gosport, according to the MP for the borough.
The Home Office are planning to reopen the Haslar Immigration Removal Centre (IRC), off Dolphin Way, with the intention of redeveloping the site and opening a new 600-bed IRC for by late 2023 at the earliest.
According to a post on the website for Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage, the IRC will be a secure site for men who are either foreign national offenders or failed asylum seekers.
It will comprise a new-build living unit alongside refurbishment and remodeling of existing accommodation, with a full range of healthcare and recreational facilities and access to legal advice.
The Home Office intend to appoint a single supplier for the site to deliver all services – with the exception of healthcare services which we expect to be commissioned by NHS England.
Ms Dinenage said restoring the site will ‘generate employment and economic activity’ across the area.
The MP said: ‘I met the Home Office minister, Tom Pursglove MP, recently to discuss the plans for Haslar IRC and ensure the right safeguards are in place for local residents.
‘On balance I’m glad a decision has finally been made regarding the site, which has been empty for seven years, contributing nothing to our local economy.
‘I have long called for the site to either be bought back into use or sold.
‘Until 2016 this site was an Immigration Removal Centre for over 30 years, restoring it to full use will generate employment and economic activity.’