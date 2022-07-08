Havant charity Stop Domestic Abuse celebrates 45 years of supporting victims with special tribute

Yesterday (July 7), Hampshire charity Stop Domestic Abuse saw staff, supporters and trustees come together for a tribute led by one of the pioneering local women who founded the charity in 1977, Julia Munday.

Gill Butler, chair of trustees served a commemorative cake to all those who have led the fight against domestic abuse over the past 45 years across the area.

A group of local people saw a need for a refuge for women and children in Havant during the late ‘70s and established Havant Women’s Aid which later became Southern Domestic Abuse Service.

In 1978 the charity’s first refuge in Havant opened its doors to women and children.

It was known locally as ‘Betty’s refuge’ after Betty Bell who was ‘instrumental’ in getting it established.

Initially, the refuge in Bedhampton Way was run entirely by volunteers with the help of a small annual grant from Hampshire County Council.

From left to right (front row) Julie Hogg, head of Finance, Julia Munday, secretary, Wendy Osgood, vice chair, Gill Butler chair of trustees and Helen OBrien business development director. From left to right (back row) Czarina Jacobs, operations manager, Claire Lambon, chief executive officer and Rachel Windebank, operations director.

Staff say everything was ‘second hand’ and it was ‘sparsely furnished’.

However, throughout the 1980s the demand in Havant increased as the Havant Refuge became better known as a source of help in the area.

In 2018 the charity re-branded to Stop Domestic Abuse.

This name aimed to help more people affected by domestic abuse by extending the reach into the community.

Stop Domestic Abuse delivers accommodation and community services to domestic abuse victims across Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton.

Gill Butler said: ‘One in four women and one in seven children in Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton experience domestic abuse.

‘I’m proud to be part of this fantastic organisation which has provided vital support to thousands of victims over the past 45 years.

‘Thank you to Claire Lambon, our chief executive, and her amazing staff team for helping all those affected by domestic abuse.

‘Their work ensures that victims are supported to recover and perpetrators are supported to change their behaviour.’

Stop Domestic Abuse offers a confidential support service to those affected by domestic violence.