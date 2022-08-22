Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Water is hoping to build new facilities that will turn wastewater into drinking water, with a proposed £103 million reservoir to hold some of the water during the treatment process.

But Councillor Alex Rennie, leader of Havant Borough Council, has said the proposal will likely have an impact on the public perception of the reservoir – and said he had ‘serious concerns’ over the use of recycled wastewater.

Cllr Rennie said in a letter to Southern Water: ‘The council fully recognises the importance of addressing the significant and urgent need to address Hampshire’s water shortfall and welcomes the efforts that are being made by Southern Water to address this.

‘However, we have serious concerns relating to the use of recycled treatment wastewater as a new water source to top-up the Havant Thicket Reservoir and we are opposed to any such use.

‘It is understood that whilst this technology is used widely overseas, this would be the first project of its kind in the UK.

‘It is therefore of the utmost importance that the project and the proposal are correctly scrutinised to ensure it is the appropriate way to deliver safe drinking water in an environmentally responsible way.’

Southern Water has just concluded a six-week consultation into plans for the new water recycling plant that would be located near the Budds Farm Wastewater Treatment Works, with further public consultations next year.

Over the six weeks, almost 900 people attended six drop-in sessions held in community venues and shopping centres, while dozens more joined webinars to find out more about the plans.

Mark Wintringham, Southern Water’s Head of Project Delivery, said: ‘We’re really pleased with the level of engagement on our plans and grateful to everyone who took the time to give their feedback.