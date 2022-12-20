Havant man, 20, arrested after door staff abused at Southsea Emporium and man in his 20s assaulted
POLICE have arrested a man from Havant after responding to a report of an assault and ‘aggressive behaviour’ in Elm Grove this weekend.
On Saturday at around 11.20pm, patrolling officers saw a man displaying aggressive behaviour towards door staff at the Southsea Emporium on Elm Grove.
It was reported that the same man had been racially abusive earlier in the evening, as well as assaulting a man in his 20s.
A 20-year-old from Havant has been arrested, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman.
She said: ‘A 20-year-old from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and possession of a Class A drug.’
He has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while police enquiries continue.
If you witness a crime being committed, call police on 999, while information relating to previous incidents can be relayed using 101.