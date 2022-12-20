Havant man, 20, arrested after door staff abused at Southsea Emporium and man in his 20s assaulted

On Saturday at around 11.20pm, patrolling officers saw a man displaying aggressive behaviour towards door staff at the Southsea Emporium on Elm Grove.

It was reported that the same man had been racially abusive earlier in the evening, as well as assaulting a man in his 20s.

A 20-year-old from Havant has been arrested, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman.

A man has been arrested following a series of incidents in Elm Grove this weekend. Archive Picture: Habibur Rahman.

She said: ‘A 20-year-old from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and possession of a Class A drug.’

He has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while police enquiries continue.