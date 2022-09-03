Havant MP Alan Mak celebrates marriage in St Faith's Church alongside MP colleagues

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Mak met his wife in 2017 and the pair became engaged following a proposal in the New Forest in 2020.

Their wedding was followed by reception at nearby Stansted House, where the parliamentarian was joined by MP colleagues including Penny Mordaunt, Gillian Keegan, former Havant MP Lord David Willetts and Lady Willetts.

The MP for Havant Alan Mak has married his partner Cathy at a service in St Faith’s Church, with the MP planning to enjoy his honeymoon next year.

Mr Mak, who has represented the Havant constituency since his election in 2015, said: ‘Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate our marriage and to everyone who has sent us good wishes! I am thrilled to have married Cathy and we look forward to a long and happy life together.’

He continued: ‘Although the pandemic delayed our engagement and wedding, marriage is important to both of us, and we’re grateful for everyone’s good wishes as we celebrated at St. Faith’s Church and Stansted House.’

The service featured several traditions hymns, including I Vow to Thee My Country and Jerusalem, with several bible readings.

The couple have had a short ‘minimoon’ break over the summer recess, and plan a honeymoon sometime in 2023.

