Havant MP Alan Mak celebrates marriage in St Faith's Church alongside MP colleagues
THE MP for Havant Alan Mak has married his partner Cathy at a service in St Faith’s Church, with the MP planning to enjoy his honeymoon next year.
Alan Mak met his wife in 2017 and the pair became engaged following a proposal in the New Forest in 2020.
Their wedding was followed by reception at nearby Stansted House, where the parliamentarian was joined by MP colleagues including Penny Mordaunt, Gillian Keegan, former Havant MP Lord David Willetts and Lady Willetts.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: Ministers mulling over whether to send HMS Queen Elizabeth to USA after HMS Prince of Wales breakdown
-
2
Royal Navy: aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to leave Portsmouth to replace 'significantly damaged' sister ship HMS Prince of Wales on upcoming USA mission
-
3
Havant MP Alan Mak celebrates marriage in St Faith's Church alongside MP colleagues
-
4
M27 crash sees all traffic held as emergency crews attend incident
-
5
Gosport police celebrate triple arrest at property of men suspected of 17 burglaries between them
Mr Mak, who has represented the Havant constituency since his election in 2015, said: ‘Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate our marriage and to everyone who has sent us good wishes! I am thrilled to have married Cathy and we look forward to a long and happy life together.’
He continued: ‘Although the pandemic delayed our engagement and wedding, marriage is important to both of us, and we’re grateful for everyone’s good wishes as we celebrated at St. Faith’s Church and Stansted House.’
The service featured several traditions hymns, including I Vow to Thee My Country and Jerusalem, with several bible readings.
The couple have had a short ‘minimoon’ break over the summer recess, and plan a honeymoon sometime in 2023.
Earlier this week, the MP said he had 'followed the rules' after not declaring £1,500 payment from Aquind.
He says this money was for advertising at his jobs fairs in 2018 and 2019, and that these took place before the interconnector scheme came about, something he claims to have always opposed.