Havant MP Alan Mak launches Havant Poppy Appeal with local volunteers ahead of Remembrance Day

Mr Mak, who has been the MP for Havant since 2015, joined the Royal British Legion team at Tesco in Havant, to officially launch this year’s Poppy Appeal in the Havant area.

Mr Mak helped members of the local Royal British Legion Branch at the store to sell their first poppies of the year, ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11, which this year falls on a Friday.

As vice president of the Havant Royal British Legion Branch, Mr Mak launches the appeal every year and is a longstanding Legion volunteer himself, as well as helping to sell poppies every year in Havant and on Hayling Island.

Havant MP Alan Mak launches the Havant Poppy Appeal at TESCO on Solent Road.

The Poppy Appeal campaign, which runs for two weeks prior to Remembrance Day each year across the UK, collects money for the Royal British Legion, which in turn then donates the money raised to projects and charities that better the lives of veterans and active service personnel, as well as promote their welfare.

Mr Mak said: ‘As a longstanding Royal British Legion volunteer I’m delighted to be launching this year’s Poppy Appeal with local Legion supporters. The Poppy Appeal raises vital funds to support our veterans and their families, and I encourage people to give generously once again.

‘The Royal British Legion Branch does great work locally all year round. Our area has strong military connections and we must do all we can to support our veterans.’

