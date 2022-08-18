Havant MP welcomes Bird Aware Solent's work on Hayling Island to protect local bird populations
AN ANIMAL group has been praised by an MP for their ‘key’ environmental contributions to Portsmouth and Isle of Wight.
Alan Mak, MP for Havant, has welcomed work being undertaken by Bird Aware Solent and the RSPB to protect local birds at the Hayling Island Oyster Bed Lagoon – following a visit to the site.
Mr Mak met Anna Parry of Bird Aware Solent, an organisation that works to raise awareness of local populations of ducks, geese, and wading birds that flock to the coastline every year.
Last year, in partnership with the RSPB, Bird Aware Solent installed artificial shingle resting spots for the winter birds in the lagoon.
However – following Storm Eunice – some of these resting places were damaged or completely destroyed and Bird Aware Solent is now looking for other ways to provide the local bird population with adequate rest and nesting areas.
Anna Parry of Bird Aware Solent said: ‘Thanks to Alan for his support for our work protecting the local bird habitat. The Oyster Bed Lagoon is a really important environmental area and we are so grateful to people who enjoy it responsibly.’
Rangers at the organisation engage with visitors and communities along the coast around Portsmouth, the New Forest, Southampton Water, Chichester, Langstone Harbours and the northern Isle of Wight and is formed of a partnership of 19 different local authorities and wildlife organisations.
Mr Mak said: ‘I was delighted to meet Bird Aware Solent staff and rangers, who are helping to protect this area of natural beauty on Hayling Island from abuse such as littering and loose dogs that chase birds.
‘Thanks to Anna and her colleagues for their hard work protecting a key environmental site on Hayling Island.’
The team help to educate people around the different species of bird, helping people to understand the impact of bird disturbance.
On August 24, Bird Aware Solent will be hosting a beginner’s guide to birds by the coast – Gulls – a monthly free virtual birdwatching trip around the Solent Coast aimed at beginner birdwatchers.
Every year up to 125,000 birds migrate to the area from as far as the Arctic to take advantage of the abundance of food that lives in our coastal mudflats.