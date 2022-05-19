The event, held yesterday at Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care on West Street, was hosted to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Society.

Held during Dementia Action Week (May 16 to 22) – Alzheimer's Society's biggest and longest running awareness campaign - the charity bake sale raised £250.

Hannah Gordon, branch manager, said: ‘It was a lot of fun and went down well with our customers who gave generously.

From left: Amanda-Jane Roche, Abi Warrington, Emily Myers, Hannah Gordon outside Scrivens Havant.

‘It is a cause we care about because dementia affects the lives of so many people in our community. There is a real need for continued research and support.’

Alzheimer’s Society has chosen ‘diagnosis’ as the theme of this year’s awareness campaign to encourage people who are concerned if they or a loved one may be experiencing signs of dementia to seek support and guidance.

Find out more about the society at alzheimers.org.uk.

Scrivens is supporting the charity for a 7th successive year because there is evidence of a link between uncorrected hearing loss and dementia, including Alzheimer’s.

Hannah added: ‘Left untreated hearing loss can also leave people at risk of developing other problems such as isolation and depression.

‘If you think your ability to hear well has deteriorated over the past few years then we would recommend a free hearing check to identify any issues.’