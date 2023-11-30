Havant Parkrun: Runners flock to Staunton Country Park for the fantastic running event - in pictures
A large crowd of runners braved a cold morning to take part in Havant’s Parkrun at Staunton Country Park.
By Joe Williams
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:29 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
There were plenty of smiles on faces despite the frosty start as families, friends, and runners of all levels joined in to keep healthy and be part of the community on Saturday, November 25.
Pictures by Chris Moorhouse.
