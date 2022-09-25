Havant plumber's horse Galeron wins Goffs Million - the biggest prize in Irish horseracing

Galeron came first in a field of 19 juveniles in the seven furlough Goffs Million at the Curragh racecourse in County Kildare, Ireland – landing the top prize of €6 11,00 0 (£545,249) for owner Gary Robinson and his team.

Gary, who is managing director of Aura Gas, only bought in on his first horse about two years ago after getting into the sport during the Covid lockdowns.

Gary, who spoke to The News while still celebrating in Dublin, said: ‘We said we wanted something better than ninth place and that would have paid for the trip – but then he won!

Gary Robinson at Goodwood Racecourse, August 29, 2021. Picture: Malcolm Wells

‘We are absolutely made up, we couldn’t want for better. There are highs and lows in racing and at the minute we’re on the very highest of highs. This is like winning a Classic – but with even more prize money.’

Gary is now planning to invest some of his winnings in more horses – and a treat or two for himself and wife Leanne: ‘Naturally you’re going to treat yourself!’

Gary bought Galeron from trainer Charlie Hills last year – the horse takes its name from Gary, Leanne and daughter Ronnie.

He said: ‘It was over half-term last year, I was sat at Newbury having a pint with Charlie and we were looking at the horses he had. He said: “I’ve got this horse that qualifies for the Goffs Million”. I didn’t really understand what the Goffs Million was at that point.’

As a result of the win he has also now promised to take Hills and his wife to Las Vegas.

He added: ‘I’m brand new at racing – I’ve only been doing this for 18 months to two years. I’ve always liked going to the races for the day, but it was during Covid when racing was the only sport left on the telly, I started to recognise trainers and names and got really into it.

‘A friend of mine had a couple of racehorses, so first of all I invested with him.’