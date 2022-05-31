Havant pupils show off their patriotic pride to mark Queen's jubilee during MP's visit

Havant MP Alan Mak visited Bosmere Junior School to present pupils with a Union Flag which was flown during their Platinum Jubilee Party.

Alan Mak visited Bosmere Junior School, in South Street, Havant, to present pupils with a Union Flag which was flown during their Platinum Jubilee Party.

The school requested a flag from Mr Mak as part of the Havant MP’s long-running Fly the Flag campaign – which seeks to get more people across the Havant constituency flying Union Flags and St George Cross flags.

The school council met Alan Mak MP in the school’s gardens where the flag was presented to the pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Mak also discussed the Platinum Jubilee and the Queen’s outstanding public service with the pupils.

He said: ‘It is fantastic that we are all celebrating 70 years of the Queen’s reign, and I was pleased to see pupils at Bosmere leading the way with their own party and day of celebrations!’