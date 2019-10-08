Havant woman, 64, banned from Burger King after row with staff over 'ridiculous' ice cream portions

Have your say

FOR more than a decade Susan Simms has gone to Burger King for a bite to eat and a comfortable spot to meet her friends.

Now the 64-year-old from Bedhampton has been told her favourite fast-food joint no longer wants her – because of a row over ice cream.

Susan Simms, 64, from Bedhampton, has been banned from Burger King in Park Road South, Havant, pictured, after a row about ice cream portions. Picture: Sarah Standing (071019-8460)

Bosses at Burger King’s branch in Park Road South, Havant, have banned her after she complained about a string of supposedly stingy servings.

It began when Ms Simms bought a large pot of plain ice cream for £1.29 in the summer but hit out over a ‘ridiculous' portion.

When she returned to the branch again last month she asked not to be served by the same member of staff for fear of being sold short.

But as she left she claims she was ‘ambushed' by Burger King bosses, who told her not to return because her attitude made staff ‘uncomfortable'.

The ice cream portion Susan Simms was disappointed with at Burger King. Picture: Susan Simms

‘I’m a nice person and I don't behave like that in any way shape or form,' said Susan, who works for the NHS.

‘I complained because for some unknown reason they were giving out short measures.

‘Now I feel like I've been belittled and treated like I'm nothing.

The Burger King in Park Road South, Havant, which has banned Bedhampton resident Susan Simms after a row over ice cream portions. Picture: Sarah Standing (071019-8453)

‘It made me really shaky and upset and I've lost my confidence.'

Ms Simms regularly visits the branch in Havant's town centre with a pal, Michael Duval, and has been a loyal customer for 14 years.

If the pair wish to return, Burger King’s guest relations team have said they must first issue an apology to prevent 'further altercations’.

But Ms Simms has said she will not bow to pressure and instead hopes to take the complaint higher.

‘I don’t know what I'd be saying sorry for – I've done nothing wrong,' she said.

‘They go on about having a duty of care for their staff, but what about their customers?

‘If I went round smashing windows I could understand, but I’m an old lady.’

A spokeswoman for Burger King said: ‘Providing a superior guest experience is a top priority at Burger King restaurants, however equally we expect our crew members to be treated with respect. And on this occasion our staff felt uncomfortable with her behaviour.

‘We'd be happy to discuss this further with Susan, as per our response to her complaint, so we can reach an agreement and welcome her back.’

Ms Simms’ run-in with the fast-food giant comes a year after she was denied compensation from Havant Borough Council over a paving slab.

She lodged a complaint with the authority after tripping over an uneven surface in Havant Park left her with a fractured arm and a haematoma.