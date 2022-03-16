Angel Radio is temporarily retiring the British national anthem to play ‘Shche ne vmerla Ukrainas’ each night as a mark of ‘respect and support’ to the nation.

Tony Smith, station manager at Angel Radio, said: ‘We always play God Save the Queen at the end of our daytime programmes, before the start of our nighttime shows.

‘We wanted to show our support for the people in Ukraine but as a radio station there's not really much we can do other than provide free publicity for local projects raising funds and goods to help refugees.

Founder Tony Smith. Angel Radio, Havant. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (150119-5)

‘So, as a mark of respect and support, we have replaced the UK national anthem with the Ukraine national anthem.’

Angel Radio recently extended its DAB broadcasts to cover Dorset and will soon have a second FM transmitter coming on-air in Chichester.

Tony added: ‘We have been able to continue to expand the coverage of our broadcasts with the help of a generous legacy from one of our dedicated listeners in West Wittering who passed away last year.

‘Our listeners enjoy being able to visit our 'oasis' of nostalgia away from the troubles of the modern world, but our playing of the Ukraine national anthem each night is a reminder that not everyone in the world has a safe 'oasis' they can visit by switching the radio on.’

