Havant’s arts and heritage centre is calling on the community to share their stories of the factory ahead of an upcoming show.

Launching in January, the new exhibition at The Spring will celebrate the local history of glove making, inspired by the Stent’s factory which closed its doors in 1960. It was opened by Alfred Stent in 1916.

The centre will welcome Brighton artist Helen Peters to create a new installation that brings to life the story of the Stent’s factory and the legacy of the glove making industry in Havant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stent’s glove factory employees

It is part of The Spring’s Creative Intervention Programme, which invites artists to create exhibitions or experiences inspired by heritage collections and stories.

The exhibition will run from January to March and the artwork will reflect the stories and experiences of those who worked in the factory, as well as explore the materials, machinery and tools which were used in the glove making process.

The heritage team at The Spring are working with Helen to research and collate stories around factory life and are calling on the community to be part of the process and inspire Helen’s work with their own memories.

Helen Peters. Legami, work inspired by The Foundling Museum infant records.

The Spring would love to hear from anyone who might have a connection with the Stent’s glove making factory and who would be happy to share any stories, photographs or experiences that will help paint a picture of what the factory meant to workers, their families and the wider Havant community.

If you can help, contact [email protected] or call the box office on 023 9247 2700 by the end of November.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron