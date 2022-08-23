Hayling Barber Shop celebrates 50 years in business - with owner praising government support to help them reach historic milestone
A BARBER SHOP in Hayling Island is celebrating 50 years in business – and its owner has said the firm wouldn’t have reached the milestone if it were not for government support during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Barber Mark Griffiths was visited by Havant MP Alan Mak as part of The Hayling Barber Shop’s celebrations.
Mr Griffiths thanked the Conservative MP for the government’s support to businesses offering close-contact services during the pandemic.
The business owner said: “Thank you to Alan Mak MP for coming to visit us. During the pandemic we would not have been able to survive without government support. Now, we are open six days a week offering competitive pricing and encourage residents to come and see the services we can provide to them.’
Hairdressers – alongside gyms, beauty salons and other businesses deemed non-essential – were shuttered for more than four months during the last Covid-19 lockdown, which stretched from late December 2020 to early April 2021.
£27 billion was allocated through the COVID -19 Business Grants scheme to support businesses throughout the pandemic.
Havant MP Alan Mak said: ‘Congratulations to Mark and his team at the Hayling Barber Shop for their success over the last 50 years.
‘I enjoyed meeting Mark and his colleagues to hear about their plans for growth after weathering the pandemic with the help of Government financial support. Small businesses like the Barber Shop are key to our local economy, and I look forward to seeing them thrive in the years head.’