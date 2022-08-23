Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Griffiths, owner of Hayling Barber Shop, and Alan Mak, MP for Gosport.

Barber Mark Griffiths was visited by Havant MP Alan Mak as part of The Hayling Barber Shop’s celebrations.

Mr Griffiths thanked the Conservative MP for the government’s support to businesses offering close-contact services during the pandemic.

The business owner said: “Thank you to Alan Mak MP for coming to visit us. During the pandemic we would not have been able to survive without government support. Now, we are open six days a week offering competitive pricing and encourage residents to come and see the services we can provide to them.’

Hairdressers – alongside gyms, beauty salons and other businesses deemed non-essential – were shuttered for more than four months during the last Covid-19 lockdown, which stretched from late December 2020 to early April 2021.

£27 billion was allocated through the COVID -19 Business Grants scheme to support businesses throughout the pandemic.

Havant MP Alan Mak said: ‘Congratulations to Mark and his team at the Hayling Barber Shop for their success over the last 50 years.