Hayling charity receives life-changing National Lottery grant of almost £200,000

A Hayling Island charity supporting young people’s mental health has received a life-changing grant of £191,000 from The National Lottery.

Founded in 2018 by Issy Scott, WAVE provides a safe space for young people in Hayling Island to socialise and receive mental wellbeing support, keeping them off the streets and away from drugs.

The charity also offers free hot meals and activities such as cooking and musical instrument lessons to children and teens aged 10 to 17.

WAVE will use The National Lottery Reaching Communities Fund grant to continue meeting the needs of young people.

It plans to recruit full-time and part-time Youth Workers and an on-site Safeguarding Officer, and run workshops for parents with children affected by eating disorders and drug abuse.

Leading charity Community First helped WAVE to secure the funding and has provided volunteer training, health and safety services and advice on how to run a charity since 2018.

Issy Scott said: “This grant is going to allow us to do all the things we’ve wanted to do, reach more young people and get them involved in making a difference in the community.

“It could not have happened without the support from Community First – Gary has been advising us from the start and Naomi guided us step by step through the process of applying for funding.”

With Community First’s support, WAVE became a registered charity in 2020 and two years later it was able to secure the former TSB building in Mengham as a hub for its services, workshops and activities.

The charity also hosts the annual WAVE Festival, a popular event of live music, food and free activities. Next year’s family-friendly festival will be held on Saturday July 13.

For more information about WAVE, visit https://www.wavehayling.co.uk/

Community First membership is just £10 per year and includes help setting up or developing a community group, payroll services, support sourcing funding and making applications, assistance with volunteer recruitment and more.