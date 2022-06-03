A beacon was lit Thursday evening on Hayling Seafront by the Havant Lord Mayor Cllr Diana Patrick to mark the Queens Jubilee, as hundreds of locals gathered to watch the event. Pictured - The beacon, shaped as a crown burned bright in the evening air. Photos by Alex Shute

The crowds gathered next to the COPP memorial as the official beacon was lit simultaneously with others across the country.

The lady mayoress, councillor Diana Patrick, had the honour of lighting the beacon.

She said: 'I think it is amazing to see so many people here.

'To see so many people turn out has made my day.

'It is a very important occasion - we'll never see the likes of the Queen ever again.

'She has fulfilled every promise that she made.'

The mayor’s consort, James Spencer, added: 'We're both monarchists to our hearts.

'It’s so lovely to see that the feeling in the country is shared.

'People have made such an effort, but by God she deserves it.'

David and Patricia Kingham and their friends Jackie and Fred Clark, all Hayling residents, were decked out in Union flag hats, t-shirts, and flags.

Fred said: 'It's great, it gets everyone together.

'I love the Queen - when you think about what she's done for this country.'

David added: 'She's given her life to this country, and we want to thank her for all her service.'

Jackie said: 'She sets an example for the residents of the world.'

Sisters Gillian Weeks and Sarah Botting were wrapped up against the sea breeze in a Union Jack patterned blanket.

Gillian said: 'I really love the Queen - she feels like my Mum, who passed away a while ago.

'Mum had all the memorial mugs for the Queen.'

Neighbours Judith Stokeley and Sandy Flecknor were in high spirits after a day of jubilee celebrations, and ladies from the social group The Hayling Hussies were also in attendance.

Group member Julie Edwards, who recently moved to Hayling Island, said: 'They are so friendly and warm - it has been an honour to get to know them.

'I went to the Queen's pageant - I'm a massive fan of the Queen, very much a royalist.'

Councillor Clare Satchwell, who has been organising the event for the past few months, said: 'It is an incredible turnout. We've got to have hundreds of people here.'

'The biggest thing for us was getting a bagpiper.

'We rang about a hundred people and eventually got a brilliant bagpiper.

'Although we tried we couldn't get a bugler.'

Instead, trumpeter Tony Flatman stepped in to save the day.

The musician said he thinks the jubilee is 'brilliant, it's really exciting.'

The official Platinum Jubilee song was performed by the Hayling Musical Society as well as the Hayling Youngstars, which is a group of around 21 youngsters aged from 10 to 18.

Hayley Wallige, a choir coach, said: 'It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them - and for all of us.'

Fellow coach Kim Budd said: 'It's been really important for them, and we thought it would be a lovely time for them.'

Clare continued: 'This is a first for Hayling. We don't think there's been a beacon lighting in living memory.

'I think the jubilee is something people want to support, and particularly after Covid, people want the opportunity to come together.’

Lee-on-the-Solent also saw massive crowds turn out to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as more than 5,000 revellers joined a giant street party ahead of the area’s own beacon lighting ceremony.

Marine Parade East by Manor Way saw the street lined with tables and chairs, food vans, and arts and crafts stalls, while Union Jack flags adorned everything from shop fronts to t-shirts.

Traders reported a manic day of trading, with one ice cream seller reporting that his van had seen a roaring trade well above a normal summer day’s worth of trading.