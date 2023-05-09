Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary: See some of the donkeys at the Hayling Island sanctuary in celebration of World Donkey Day
Here are some of the beautiful donkeys that reside at the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:34 BST
World Donkey Day took place yesterday (May 8) and Hayling Island is blessed to be home to the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary which looks after a number of donkeys.
Paul and Tracy Hunt have been running the sanctuary, and the couple have been looking after the donkeys for years.
Here are some of the lovely pictures of the donkeys they look after.
