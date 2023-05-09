News you can trust since 1877
Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary: See some of the donkeys at the Hayling Island sanctuary in celebration of World Donkey Day

Here are some of the beautiful donkeys that reside at the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:34 BST

World Donkey Day took place yesterday (May 8) and Hayling Island is blessed to be home to the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary which looks after a number of donkeys.

Paul and Tracy Hunt have been running the sanctuary, and the couple have been looking after the donkeys for years.

Here are some of the lovely pictures of the donkeys they look after.

Take a look at some of the lovely donkeys that are at the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary.

1. Oscar and Alfie - Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

Oscar and Alfie - Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

Dylan, Pedro and Barney - Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

2. Dylan, Pedro and Barney - Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

Barney and Dylan- Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

Poppy - Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

3. Barney and Dylan- Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

Take a look at some of the lovely donkeys that are at the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary. Photo: Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

Take a look at some of the lovely donkeys that are at the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary.

4. Poppy - Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

Take a look at some of the lovely donkeys that are at the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary. Photo: Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

