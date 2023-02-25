News you can trust since 1877
Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary: See some of the lovely donkeys at the Hayling Island sanctuary

See some of the beautiful donkeys that reside at the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary.

By Sophie Lewis
2 minutes ago

Paul and Tracy Hunt have been running the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary, and the couple look after a number of donkeys at their small independent sanctuary.

Here are some pictures of the donkeys they look after.

1. Oscar and Alfie - Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

Photo: Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

2. Dylan, Pedro and Barney - Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

Photo: Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

3. Barney and Dylan- Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

Photo: Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

4. Poppy - Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

Photo: Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary

Hayling Island