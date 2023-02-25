See some of the beautiful donkeys that reside at the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary.
Paul and Tracy Hunt have been running the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary, and the couple look after a number of donkeys at their small independent sanctuary.
Here are some pictures of the donkeys they look after.
1. Oscar and Alfie - Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary
Photo: Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary
2. Dylan, Pedro and Barney - Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary
Photo: Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary
3. Barney and Dylan- Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary
Photo: Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary
4. Poppy - Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary
Photo: Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary