A two-way signal system is in place in Langstone Road near The Ship Inn due to the works, which are set to last for ten days.

Writing on Hampshire County Council’s traffic monitoring account this morning at 8am, a representative from the county council said: ‘A3023 #HaylingIsland/#Langstone - Approx 80-minute delays northbound on Havant Rd/Langstone Rd/Manor Rd between Church RD and temp signals near Langstone High St.’

Huge delays for drivers leaving Hayling Island have been reported this morning.

Posting on social media, Southern Water said that the ‘essential work’ on the sewer network is set to last more than a week.

A representative from the water company said: ‘We're carrying out some essential work on our sewer network on #LangstoneRoad #HaylingIsland.

‘We'll be working for approximately 10 days and temporary traffic lights are in place. We're sorry for any inconvenience and please take care while travelling.

The post sparked dozens of angry comments, with one user saying it was ‘unacceptable’ and others report huge waits to leave the island.

Earlier in the week, drivers were left exasperated by delays caused by the works, with congestion across the area described as ‘complete chaos’.

One driver said: ‘Southern Water is causing absolute chaos on the roads this evening on and off Hayling Island due to non-emergency works on the main road.