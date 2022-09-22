Hayling Island drivers heading to Havant face queues of more than an hour due to 'urgent' Southern Water works
DRIVERS leaving Hayling Island have faced queues of more than 80 minutes due ‘urgent’ works from Southern Water.
A two-way signal system is in place in Langstone Road near The Ship Inn due to the works, which are set to last for ten days.
Writing on Hampshire County Council’s traffic monitoring account this morning at 8am, a representative from the county council said: ‘A3023 #HaylingIsland/#Langstone - Approx 80-minute delays northbound on Havant Rd/Langstone Rd/Manor Rd between Church RD and temp signals near Langstone High St.’
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
World War 3: Here's what would happen if a nuclear bomb was dropped on London during WW3
-
2
Mikey county lines drug dealer Kieran Rainford caught in Fareham will have his collection of designer trainers seized and destroyed
-
3
'Loving' Gosport son who thought he was ‘invincible’ died after taking lethal concoction of drugs used to battle mental demons
Posting on social media, Southern Water said that the ‘essential work’ on the sewer network is set to last more than a week.
A representative from the water company said: ‘We're carrying out some essential work on our sewer network on #LangstoneRoad #HaylingIsland.
‘We'll be working for approximately 10 days and temporary traffic lights are in place. We're sorry for any inconvenience and please take care while travelling.
The post sparked dozens of angry comments, with one user saying it was ‘unacceptable’ and others report huge waits to leave the island.
Earlier in the week, drivers were left exasperated by delays caused by the works, with congestion across the area described as ‘complete chaos’.
One driver said: ‘Southern Water is causing absolute chaos on the roads this evening on and off Hayling Island due to non-emergency works on the main road.
‘They decided to erect traffic lights on the main road an hour before rush hour.’