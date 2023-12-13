Hayling Island tractor teenager rescues stranded cars from flood
Darcy Atkins, an 18 year-old groundworker, came to the aid of two elderly drivers who had become stuck when trying to drive through flooded areas on Tuesday, December 12. The teenager has become known in the area for the service he provides to the community.
Sam Wilson, of Sam’s Sunflowers, has witnessed the acts of generosity on multiple occasions. He said: “He’s a local lad that lives in the village, he must have helped about 10 cars this year that have driven through flood water. He keeps doing it and I think he deserves recognition for it. It’s really good that he’s out there saving people from the flood water that wouldn’t be able to get out otherwise.”
It is a service that Darcy started from his own initiative. He said: “I was 16 when I did my tractor test and it just went from there. My dad had a tractor and as soon as it started to flood I had the idea to go out and help people. I just like helping the community, we have a lot of elderly people that come to the local tea room and its not nice to see them get stuck. I don’t want to sit at home when they are in distress and I can help.”
Residents of Hayling Island can rest assured that Darcy will keep doing what he can to help: “I definitely will keep doing it, I really enjoy it.”