Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darcy Atkins, an 18 year-old groundworker, came to the aid of two elderly drivers who had become stuck when trying to drive through flooded areas on Tuesday, December 12. The teenager has become known in the area for the service he provides to the community.

Sam Wilson, of Sam’s Sunflowers, has witnessed the acts of generosity on multiple occasions. He said: “He’s a local lad that lives in the village, he must have helped about 10 cars this year that have driven through flood water. He keeps doing it and I think he deserves recognition for it. It’s really good that he’s out there saving people from the flood water that wouldn’t be able to get out otherwise.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayling Island teen, Darcy Atkins, helps rescue a car stranded in flood water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a service that Darcy started from his own initiative. He said: “I was 16 when I did my tractor test and it just went from there. My dad had a tractor and as soon as it started to flood I had the idea to go out and help people. I just like helping the community, we have a lot of elderly people that come to the local tea room and its not nice to see them get stuck. I don’t want to sit at home when they are in distress and I can help.”