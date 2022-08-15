Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitesurfing Armada brought 15,000 people to the island last year and it is one of the most prominent events in the Island’s calendar.

It was set to host the British Kitesurfing Championships and welcome many big names in the sport, including world champions and international riders.

Kitesurfing Armada Festival at Hayling Island in 2021. Pictured: People kite surfing at Hayling Island. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several bands perform at the festival, with ‘90’s band Dodgy playing a set in 2021.

The announcement was made on the Kitesurfing Armada Facebook, citing ‘licensing issues’ as the reason behind the closure.

A statement said: ‘It is with great regret that we have to cancel the Armada 2022. This is due to licensing issues which were beyond our control.

SEE ALSO: 17 great photos of kitesurfing at Hayling Island over the years

‘We thank local councillors for trying so hard to try and save this event.

‘We kindly ask all festival goers to give us 10 working days to contact you whilst we need this time to regroup.